Councillor accuses Aylesbury MP of 'hypocrisy' following winter fuel cuts vote

The Labour MP for Aylesbury has been criticised for holding benefit advice surgeries for pensioners after voting to cut their winter fuel payments.

Laura Kyrke-Smith is currently taking appointments for the first advice session she is running next Wednesday (2 October) in partnership with Age UK and Citizens Advice.

The MP’s new surgeries come after she voted with the government to cut winter payments of £200-300 for all but the poorest pensioners in a move that is expected to save around £1.3 billion in 2024/25.

Conservative Buckinghamshire councillor Diana Blamires, who represents the Wing ward, accused Kyrke-Smith and her party of ‘hypocrisy’.

Laura Kyrke-Smith backed her party's divisive plans earlier this month

She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The Aylesbury MP who voted to axe winter fuel payments to pensioners is now offering to give them advice sessions on staying warm.

“This is a bit rich when her callous decision to vote against winter fuel aid is forcing pensioners to choose between heating and eating this winter.”

Councillor Blamires pointed out that Kyrke-Smith’s fellow Labour MP Rosie Duffield, who abstained from the vote, described the winter fuel cut as a ‘brutal’ decision that could see people freezing to death.

But Kyrke-Smith defended cutting winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners, claiming that the last Conservative government had ‘wrecked’ the economy, leaving, what Labour claims is a £22bn ‘black hole’ in the public finances.

The MP said: “The Labour Government is now having to make some tough decisions to protect the public finances and begin the process of change.

“I am of course very concerned about the most vulnerable pensioners in Aylesbury and the villages. That’s why I’m booking appointments for the first of my pensioner benefit advice surgeries on October 2.”

The incoming changes to winter fuel payments mean that households in England and Wales will no longer be entitled to the aid unless they receive Pension Credit or one of a handful of other means-tested benefits.

However, one of the main criticisms of the plans is that the changes will punish pensioners on minimal incomes but who do not receive any benefits. The Department for Work and Pensions estimates that around 880,000 households eligible for Pension Credit do not claim it.

Buckinghamshire Council estimates that around 95,000 pensioners across the county will lose their winter fuel payments under Labour’s plans.

Last week, Tory Bucks councillors passed a motion to say they were ‘appalled’ at Labour’s cuts.

Councillor Blamires said: “Buckinghamshire Labour councillors should hang their heads in shame.

“They opposed the full council motion to appeal against the government decision which will result in 15,181 Aylesbury pensioners shivering their way through winter without the fuel payment so Labour can pay their unions.”

The successful motion backed the council running a campaign to help people apply for Pension Credit and make those who are eligible aware that they can claim the benefit.

The council is also offering extra help with its ‘Helping Hand’ campaign to support those in need.

Kyrke-Smith said: “Myself and advisors from Age UK and Citizens Advice will be on hand to offer advice and support to make sure that pensioners are able to claim everything for which they’re eligible

“If readers would like an appointment, please email me at [email protected]. I am here to support you.”