Local Conservatives celebrate election success outside The Bell Hotel in Winslow on Friday

Leading local Conservatives gathered to celebrate just after hours after winning two by-elections in the county.

Party chairman Richard Holden was joined by Buckingham MP Greg Smith, Milton Keynes South MP Iain Stewart and more than 30 members for breakfast in Winslow on Friday.

Mr Stewart, prospective parliamentary candidate for the new Buckingham and Bletchley constituency, said: “It is timely for the chairman to be visiting us when we have just won two by-elections.”

David Moore was elected in Farnham Common and Burnham Beeches and Steven Roy is the new councillor for Hazlemere.

Mr Holden said: “I am so pleased to see these by-election victories for Buckinghamshire Council. I have seen the difference on the ground that a good Conservative councillor can make.”

He flagged some of the party’s achievements to those at The Bell Hotel, saying: “We are putting more money back into people’s pockets. We have made progress – National Insurance cuts for example. We have made huge strides in education. Lots of lives are being transformed. We have put sensible reforms in place.

“We have made take cuts for small businesses. We have managed to lift the minimum wage up. There is 20% more in take home pay. There is Universal Credit – all big changes.”

Greg Smith said: “The new accident and emergency at Stoke Mandeville has been signed off under us and nationally improvements include the triple lock, the National Insurance cut and extra hours of childcare.”