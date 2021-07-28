There's still time to have your say on Stoke Mandeville's 20-year Neighbourhood Plan

People in Stoke Mandeville have until August 12 to have their say on a neighbourhood plan that could shape the village for 20 years.

Launched at the start of the month, Stoke Mandeville Parish Council officials hope to use this plan to influence decision making for the next two decades.

The draft is available to view on the parish council's website and invites residents' opinions on potential developments, conservation and other vital local issues.

Stoke Mandeville Post Office

The best way for people to contribute is by filling out a questionnaire the council has compiled and commenting on specific scenarios.

The parish council wants to canvass as many opinions as possible before this plan is submitted for external examination. Following the exam, it will be voted on later in the year in a referendum.

A council spokesperson said: "The consultation period has now passed its halfway mark and we have received a good number of interesting comments and views but we would like to hear from as many residents as possible."

The plan was developed after Stoke Mandeville was earmarked for major development sites by the Government and Bucks Council, organisers say.

The parish council hopes this plan will allow people to have a strong proactive voice on decisions regarding strategic development, roads and rail projects in the village.