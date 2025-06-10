String of taxi drivers had licences revoked by Bucks Council for offences ranging from sexual assault to drink driving

Eighteen Bucks taxi drivers had their licence revoked by the council for offences ranging from sexual assault to drink driving.

In a period from October 1 last year to March 31 this year, 18 taxi drivers had their licences revoked by the council’s enforcement team.

Offences by drivers included, inappropriate sexual conduct towards female passengers, sexual assault, drink driving and driving with no insurance.

One driver had their licence revoked after reports of an actual bodily harm incident, which is currently under investigation for further alleged violent offences.

Other offences included drink driving, inappropriate comments to passengers, using a mobile phone while driving, speeding and failure to notify licencing authority for offences.

In a report to the licencing public protection committee of the authority it said the taxi licencing service thoroughly investigate all complaints and incidents.

In the same period last year only 11 licences were revoked for offences, in the report to the council by Simon Gallacher, principal licensing officer, it said: “Several cases involved failure to notify the licensing authority of offences or arrests.

“Pro-active work carried out by officers has included a joint enforcement operation with Transport for London, during which officers visited Amersham and Wycombe.

“Officers inspected vehicles licensed by both authorities and drivers and vehicles were found to be predominantly compliant.”

In the same period as the revoked licences the service received 312 incidents/complaints, of which some complaints cite more than one ground for concern.

They included 123 complaints about drivers parking, 91 about their standard of driving, 79 complaints about their behaviour, 58 for rude or aggressive behaviour.

There was also 17 complaints about the cost of the journey and over charging as well as 38 for erratic driving.

Mr Gallacher continue saying the service regularly visits schools and conduct inspections off taxi’s at drop off and pick up times.

He said: “Taxi Licensing regularly visit local schools to conduct ad hoc inspections at school drop-off and pick-up times, officers also recently visited a local school with Client Transport and Parking Enforcement Officers following reports that licensed drivers were parking either illegally or inconsiderately.

“No examples of this were witnessed on the day but officers received positive feedback for their efforts.

“Taxi licensing officers have been supporting colleagues from the Parking Service, pro-actively observing and reporting on use of the new 24/7 taxi rank in Kingsbury Square created under an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order implemented earlier this year.

“Despite robust ongoing enforcement of the new parking controls, local taxi drivers have reported that they are experiencing difficulties parking on the rank.”