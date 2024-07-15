Shape the future of Buckingham: Neighbourhood Development Plan Consultation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Buckingham Town Council invites all residents and stakeholders to participate in the Buckingham Neighbourhood Development Plan Regulation 14 Consultation, aimed at shaping the future development of our vibrant town until 2024.The Buckingham Neighbourhood Plan is a crucial, legally enforceable document focused solely on Buckingham. It allows our town to grow in a planned manner, adhering to locations and design codes approved by local residents. Originally established in 2015, the plan is now undergoing its first comprehensive review.

What is the Consultation About? This consultation seeks input on the proposed new Buckingham Neighbourhood Development Plan, incorporating new policies and replacing older ones. It aligns with The Neighbourhood Planning (General) Regulations 2012 regulation 14.

How Can You Participate? Your feedback matters! From July 9th to August 31st, 2024, residents can contribute their views through:

Attending drop-in sessions

Buckingham Bridge Street

Date Times Location Wednesday 24th July 2024 1-4pm Cattle Pens, Town Centre Saturday 17th August 2024 11-3pm Council Chamber, Cornwalls Meadow, adjacent to Waitrose Tuesday 27th August 2024 9am – 3pm Buckingham Street Market, Market Hill

Participating online at: https://rb.gy/ncsnlk

Submitting written responses via email to [email protected] or by post to Buckingham Town Council, Verney Close, Buckingham, MK18 1JP

Buckingham Town Mayor, Cllr. Anja Schaefer said “This is an important part of shaping the future of our town. I hope that many residents will take this opportunity to have a say in how Buckingham should develop in the next few years”.

Important Details:

Only written responses will be accepted to ensure accuracy and clarity.

Each policy is clearly labelled in green boxes for easy reference.

Responses received after August 31st, 2024, will not be considered.

Don’t miss this opportunity to have a say in the future of Buckingham! Visit the Buckingham Town Council website for detailed consultation dates, access to the online form, and more information on how to get involved.

Cllr. Mark Cole JP, Chair of Buckingham Town Council’s Planning Committee said: ““This is the chance for Buckingham residents to have their say in the draft version of our new Neighbourhood Plan, either online or at one of three pop up events until the end of August 2024. The draft is the culmination of 19 months’ work carried out by town councillors, staff and planning consultants to deliver a vision for the future of our town, saying what development you want and where you want it.”