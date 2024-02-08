Sewage capacity matters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over the past year, Buckingham residents have seen heavy rainfall causing pressure on the drainage system and this has, unfortunately, resulted in the drains and sewers becoming overwhelmed in some areas of the town.

It was agreed at a meeting of Buckingham Town Council, to write to the Secretary of State and ask if new legislation will be introduced to give powers to local authorities which would impose planning conditions to resolve the clash between different sections of the Water Industry Act 1991. This piece of legislation creates an obligation for water companies to connect all new developments to public sewers, regardless of any capacity issues, and also in effect makes it impossible for water companies to object or for Local Authorities to refuse the granting of planning permission on the grounds that no improvement works are planned. Buckingham Town Councillors would like to see the introduction of agreements in advance to ensure additional capacity is created; this would be funded in partnership with the water company and the developer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Town Clerk received a response to their letter to the Secretary of State offering assurance that the Government is aware of this issue and the challenges it poses to local planning authorities and stating that the Government agrees that sewage treatment capacity must match the housing supply demand. It explained that addressing and upgrading wastewater treatment works is a government priority and through the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, the Government is legislating to require the upgrade of wastewater treatment works in designated catchments by 1 April 2030.

Burst water main on Tingewick Road, Buckingham

The Town Council has also contacted Anglian Water and invited them to a meeting in the town to discuss sewage infrastructure and planning. Should this meeting take place, senior planning officers from Buckinghamshire Council would also be invited to take part.