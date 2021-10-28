Seven new homes could be built in Aylesbury village once business site is demolished

Seven detached and semi-detached new homes could be built once a business site in Dinton is demolished.

Mr Tim Northey, of Abbeymill Homes in Olney, has submitted to Bucks Council a planning application for land off New Road in Dinton, near Aylesbury.

Plans detail the ‘demolition of the existing buildings and structures used in connection with a tree surgery business and the erection of seven two-storey detached and semi-detached properties (two three-bed, five four-bed or more)’.

Planning applications

A new access off New Road is also proposed, as is 19 parking spaces.

“Each plot has been designed to provide a good level of private amenity space for residents with garden depths of circa ten metres,” a planning statement reads.

Adding: “The recently adopted VALP (Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan) establishes that small-scale (less than ten) residential development is appropriate at villages such as Dinton.”

The applicant is now awaiting a decision from the council.

New Road Dinton