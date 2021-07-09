Revised plans submitted for 28 homes on land behind Aylesbury Vale pub

A revised scheme for a new residential development in a Bucks village has been submitted to the council.

PGMI (Great Missenden) Ltd has submitted to Bucks Council a planning application for land to the rear of The Old Red Lion pub, off the High Street, in Great Missenden.

Plans detail the ‘erection of 28 properties, including 26 houses and two flats, with a car port, 45 parking spaces, and some landscaping’.

Planning

A new vehicle access via Great Missenden railway station is also proposed.

The plans are a “partial amendment” to an earlier application for 34 properties (25 houses and nine flats) granted at appeal in 2018.

This included converting part of The Old Red Lion pub (62 High Street) from offices to four flats.

It adds, the intention is to ‘reconfigure 21 homes and add a further seven dwellings within the approved scheme’.

“The proposals…relate only to land to the west of the High Street and do not include any buildings on the High Street or their associated land,” a planning statement reads.

It adds: “The proposals will result in an increase in the number of dwellings compared to the approved scheme…to increase the number of houses and reduce the number of flats provided, in accordance with market demand following the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The site is currently vacant but was ‘formerly residential and industrial use’, according to council documents.