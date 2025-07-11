Princes Risborough mixed-use flats plan rejected by Bucks Council and more Padel courts proposed in village

A plan to redevelop a building in Princes Risborough into a mixed-use site with four flats has been refused by Buckinghamshire Council while a proposal for new Padel courts in a village has been submitted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are just two of the many sets of plans considered by Buckinghamshire Council during the past seven days.

To view more details for each application, go to the council’s planning portal with the reference number attached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Extensions and alterations to the existing property to allow a commercial unit at ground floor level with new residential accommodation above and to rear comprising of 4 flats with associated bin/cycle stores and parking | 69 Woodfield Road Princes Risborough Buckinghamshire (25/05653/FUL)

69 Woodfield Road, Princes Risborough (Credit: Google Maps)

The proposal aimed to enhance the property through extensions and alterations to allow for a ground-floor commercial space with flats above and to the rear.

However, the application was rejected on multiple grounds. The council cited insufficient evidence to demonstrate that the conversion would retain the viability of the existing local shop.

It also raised concerns about the design, stating that the proposed front gabled structure appeared out of character with the surrounding architecture and would be intrusive within the street scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further objections included the lack of a bat survey, inadequate parking provision, and missing details on how surface water drainage would be managed.

In their application, the developers argued that the proposal would maintain commercial use while contributing to local housing needs.

Construction of two padel tennis courts with floodlighting | Holmer Green Sports Association 87 Watchet Lane Holmer Green Buckinghamshire (PL/25/1226/FA)

A sports association in Holmer Green has received permission to build two new outdoor padel courts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holmer Green Sports Association, located at 87 Watchet Lane, has received conditional planning permission from Buckinghamshire Council for the two outdoor courts with floodlighting.

The proposal, submitted by Mr Rob Shed and supported by agent Mr Tom McEwen, will expand the existing padel club with one singles court, six metres wide, and one doubles court, ten metres wide.

The courts will feature a lightweight steel frame and a combination of glass and steel mesh walls.

Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of a pavilion building and outdoor swimming pool | High Trees 81 Burkes Road Beaconsfield Buckinghamshire (PL/25/1202/SA)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A certificate of lawfulness has been granted for the proposed erection of a pavilion building and outdoor swimming pool in Beaconsfield.

Plans where submitted by Mr and Mrs Pallenberg with agent Mr Calvin Weaver. The single-storey structure will sit in the rear garden, within legal height limits and over two metres from any boundary—meaning full planning permission is not required.