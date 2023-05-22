Pomp and ceremony as Aylesbury’s new mayor formally declared at Mayor Making

The official inauguration of Aylesbury’s new mayor and deputy mayor took place on Friday, May 19, at Aylesbury College, with over 180 guests in attendance.

Cllr Steven Lambert is the new Mayor of Aylesbury for 2023-24 and Cllr Alan Sherwell is Deputy Mayor.

Former mayor, Tim Dixon, presented the Freda Roberts Community Award to Annette ‘Silver Owl’ Jones, who has been dedicated to Girlguiding in Bucks since 1988. The award is given each year to commend those who have dedicated their lives to their community, in memory of Aylesbury community stalwart Freda Roberts MBE, who passed away in 2021.

Robing the new Mayor of Aylesbury

To conclude his 2022-23 mayoral year, Cllr Dixon, presented a cheque for £10,560.15 to representatives from one of his chosen charities of the year – Emmett’s Genies.

During Cllr Dixon’s mayoralty, he encouraged residents, schools, organisations and businesses to donate food items to Aylesbury Foodbank as part of his 10 Tonne Challenge. It was announced that 57 tonnes of items were donated through his challenge and a cheque for £14,539 was presented to representatives from Aylesbury Foodbank.

Following the awards, Aylesbury’s new mayor and deputy processed out of the college atrium alongside the previous town mayor to pass over the mayoral robes.

In his acceptance speech, Cllr Lambert, announced Youth Concern and Age UK Bucks Aylesbury Branch as his chosen charities of the year. He will also be continuing to support Aylesbury Foodbank through the Mayor’s 10 Tonne Challenge.

Town Mayor Steven Lambert, right, with Mayor's Consort Miquel Pepe

The Bard of Aylesbury, Gareth Johnson, concluded the ceremony with a poem reflecting on Cllr Tim Dixon’s year of mayoralty.

