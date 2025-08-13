Plans submitted for new turkey processing plant featuring 'pluck and kill area' at Stoke Mandeville farm
The new turkey processing facility could be built at a farm in Stoke Mandeville, Aylesbury, proposals to Bucks Council have revealed.
The plans outline the construction of a building that would include storage areas, hardstanding, and other external features.
The proposed facility, in Marsh Lane, layout includes a pluck/kill area, starve and finish zones, an office, fridge, toilet, service area, and machinery storage.
According to the application documents, the building would be constructed with insulated composite panel sheeting for both the walls and the roof.
Doors would be pressed steel personnel doors and roller shutters, while gutters and downpipes would be made from black PVC.
The site lies to the east of Stoke Mandeville village, surrounded by arable fields to the north and east, with the HS2 development bordering the south and west.
The wider area is predominantly agricultural, comprising cropland and modified grassland connected by a network of hedgerows. Aylesbury is situated to the north.
An ecological impact and biodiversity net gain assessment recommended measures to minimise environmental disruption.
It said: “It is recommended that external lighting is designed to minimise lighting and to limit light spillage beyond where lighting is needed for safety and access.
“There should be no light spillage into the enhancement area. If lighting is required, it is recommended that best practice guidelines are followed.
“It is recommended that bat boxes are erected, or integrated, into the buildings of the proposed development, to provide an enhancement for bat species.
“Other Species Enhancement measures for other species could include bee bricks, integrated into external walls, and log piles to provide habitat for fungi and invertebrates.”