Plans submitted for new turkey processing plant featuring 'pluck and kill area' at Stoke Mandeville farm

A pluck and kill area and starve and finish zones form part of plans submitted to Bucks Council for a new turkey processing plant at a Stoke Mandeville farm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new turkey processing facility could be built at a farm in Stoke Mandeville, Aylesbury, proposals to Bucks Council have revealed.

The plans outline the construction of a building that would include storage areas, hardstanding, and other external features.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed facility, in Marsh Lane, layout includes a pluck/kill area, starve and finish zones, an office, fridge, toilet, service area, and machinery storage.

Marsh Lane, Stoke Mandeville, Aylesbury. Photo: Google Maps Street View

According to the application documents, the building would be constructed with insulated composite panel sheeting for both the walls and the roof.

Doors would be pressed steel personnel doors and roller shutters, while gutters and downpipes would be made from black PVC.

The site lies to the east of Stoke Mandeville village, surrounded by arable fields to the north and east, with the HS2 development bordering the south and west.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wider area is predominantly agricultural, comprising cropland and modified grassland connected by a network of hedgerows. Aylesbury is situated to the north.

An ecological impact and biodiversity net gain assessment recommended measures to minimise environmental disruption.

It said: “It is recommended that external lighting is designed to minimise lighting and to limit light spillage beyond where lighting is needed for safety and access.

“There should be no light spillage into the enhancement area. If lighting is required, it is recommended that best practice guidelines are followed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is recommended that bat boxes are erected, or integrated, into the buildings of the proposed development, to provide an enhancement for bat species.

“Other Species Enhancement measures for other species could include bee bricks, integrated into external walls, and log piles to provide habitat for fungi and invertebrates.”