Pancake races flipping great success

Buckingham pancake races saw a great turnout despite the bad weather leading up to the event.
By Buckingham Town CouncilContributor
Published 19th Feb 2024, 09:10 GMT
More than 50 children and adults donned their aprons and headscarves to race across St Peter & St Paul’s Church Green with their frying pans.

Each race was hotly contested, with three deserving winners.

The winners were:

Under 5s:

1) Jackson

2) Ruban

3) Mable

Age 6 – 11:

1) Tony

2) Jay

3) Jasper

Age 12 – 17:

1) Ambrose

2) Margarita

Adults:

1) Richard

2) Tony

3) Miky

Relay teams:

1) Ava-Mae

2) Tony

3) Shelly

Walking:

1) Ambrose

2) Tony

3) Margarita

Alongside the races was the town council’s pop-up Art in the market stalls, offering free art materials to anyone who wanted to sit down and have a go at getting creative.

Cllr. Robin Stutchbury, Chair of the Town Centre & Events Committee said that: “It was good to see so many children partaking in the annual pancake races, supported and accompanied by their parents for this community event.

"Thank you to everyone who took part in the event and to the Town Council Green Spaces Team and Officers. It was also rewarding to see young people together producing works of art at the pop-up art stall.

