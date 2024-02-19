Pancake races flipping great success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 50 children and adults donned their aprons and headscarves to race across St Peter & St Paul’s Church Green with their frying pans.

Each race was hotly contested, with three deserving winners.

The winners were:

Children Running Race

Under 5s:

1) Jackson

2) Ruban

3) Mable

Pancake races on St Peter & St Paul's Church Green.

Age 6 – 11:

1) Tony

2) Jay

3) Jasper

Ist, 2nd and 3rd places.

Age 12 – 17:

1) Ambrose

2) Margarita

Adults:

Adults and kids having fun.

1) Richard

2) Tony

3) Miky

Relay teams:

1) Ava-Mae

2) Tony

3) Shelly

Walking:

1) Ambrose

2) Tony

3) Margarita

Alongside the races was the town council’s pop-up Art in the market stalls, offering free art materials to anyone who wanted to sit down and have a go at getting creative.

Cllr. Robin Stutchbury, Chair of the Town Centre & Events Committee said that: “It was good to see so many children partaking in the annual pancake races, supported and accompanied by their parents for this community event.