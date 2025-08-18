New plans submitted for 200 new homes on land near Rabans Lane in Aylesbury
The reserved matters application, lodged with Buckinghamshire Council under reference 25/02267/ADP, seeks detailed consent for 200 residential dwellings, together with parking provision, landscaping and associated infrastructure.
It follows the approval of an outline planning permission last year (24/01573/VRC) which established the principle of development on the site. The new application deals with the specifics – such as the layout of the homes, the design and appearance of buildings, access arrangements, and green landscaping.
Buckinghamshire Council has identified Aylesbury as a key area for new residential development in order to meet local demand and population growth.
If approved, the scheme would deliver a substantial number of new homes on the edge of Aylesbury, contributing to the town’s wider housing growth plans but adding further strain on the road network, services and infrastructure.
The developers say the scheme will include landscaped areas to help the new neighbourhood blend with its surroundings, while parking provision will be provided across the site. The mix of dwellings has not been detailed in the public notice, but such developments typically include a range of family homes.
As with all major planning applications, local residents and interested parties are able to view the full details online via Buckinghamshire Council’s planning portal. They can also submit comments either in support of or objecting to the scheme.
The council will now review the application, with planning officers assessing factors such as traffic impact, environmental considerations, and design quality before making a recommendation. A decision is expected in due course.