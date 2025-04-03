Minister and local MP take part in small business roundtable in Aylesbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gareth Thomas MP, Minister for Services, Small Business and Exports visited Buckinghamshire this week, widely regarded as the entrepreneurial heart of Britain, to engage directly with small business owners and industry leaders on the government’s evolving Small Business Strategy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visit, hosted in partnership with Laura Kyrke-Smith, MP for Aylesbury and Buckinghamshire Business First, took place at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on Tuesday, following the launch of the Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2025.

During the visit, the Minister met with local entrepreneurs, founders, and business leaders to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing small enterprises in today’s economic climate. Topics included access to finance, skills development, digital transformation, and regulatory reform—key areas that will shape the government’s forthcoming strategy to support small businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both the Minister and Laura Kyrke-Smith emphasized the government’s commitment to fostering a thriving small business ecosystem. Gareth Thomas commented, “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, driving innovation, creating jobs, and enriching local communities.

Laura Kyrke-Smith MP and Gareth Thomas MP with Michael Garvey MBE and Philippa Batting of Buckinghamshire Business First

This is the first comprehensive small business strategy in over a decade, and it’s crucial that it delivers real impact. Small businesses create 60% of UK jobs, and a 1% increase in SME productivity could generate £100 billion for the UK and small businesses create 60% of all UK jobs—so getting this right is vital for the UKs growth, innovation, and prosperity.”

Laura Kyrke-Smith MP said, “It was fantastic to have the Minister meet and listen to local business owners at the Waterside Theatre. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy in Aylesbury and the villages, and they are an essential part of the Government’s mission for economic growth.

“I’m so grateful to all who attended and fed in their views directly to the Minister. Their ideas and feedback will help shape the work this Government is doing to deliver the conditions in which our businesses can thrive and drive growth here in Aylesbury constituency and beyond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Business leaders welcomed the opportunity to share their insights and called for continued collaboration between the government and the private sector to boost growth and resilience.

Gareth Thomas MP and Laura Kyrke-Smith MP meet with Buckinghamshire Business Leaders in Aylesbury.

Philippa Batting, CEO of Buckinghamshire Business First said “A thriving small business sector is essential for economic growth, and we’re pleased to contribute to shaping a strategy that truly supports entrepreneurs. Economic strength doesn't only come from the boardrooms of corporates, but it also comes from the creativity, resilience, and hard work of small business owners across the country.”

Buckinghamshire Business First is the local Growth Hub supporting all businesses in the county and any business in Buckinghamshire can access free business support by calling 01494 927130, or visiting www.bbf.uk.com