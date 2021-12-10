Major plans for more than 400 new homes in Aylesbury Vale spark backlash

Major plans for up to 420 new homes in Aylesbury Vale - including a minimum 35 per cent of them affordable housing - have sparked outrage.

Wates Developments Ltd has submitted to Bucks Council an outline planning application for a housing development off Osier Way in Buckingham.

A document outlines up to 420 new homes including (minimum 35 per cent) affordable housing on a more than 23-hectare site, and two new accesses off Osier Way and one off Gawcott Road.

Planning

There will also be open space and play areas, new pedestrian and cycleways, and “suitable levels” of parking – and an existing pigsty will also be demolished.

It is understood there will be a “varied mix of dwelling types and sizes reflecting the current need in the local area”, with buildings “no higher than three storeys”.

The site is allocated in the Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan (VALP), with Buckingham Industrial Park to the east.

It would result in harm to the countryside, mitigated “to a degree” by proposed landscaping.

“The site is not considered to be a valued landscape and overall, the adverse impacts in this respect should be afforded moderate negative weight,” a document states.

Mitigation measures have been discussed to offset impacts on the A421/Tesco roundabout.

As part of a legal agreement, monies should be paid towards community transport, schools, roads, and leisure.

Buckingham Town Council, Gawcott with Lenborough Parish Council, and The Buckingham Society have all objected.

Other objectors raised concerns about traffic impacts, highway safety, and impact on the environment.

“It is considered that the principle of development as proposed in this location would be acceptable,” a document states. “Whilst the site is currently only in a reasonably accessible location, improvements can be secured to ensure that this is improved to an acceptable degree.”