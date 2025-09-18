Major 700-home development among latest planning applications in Aylesbury Vale

Buckinghamshire Council has published its latest list of planning applications for the Aylesbury Vale area, including proposals for a major new housing development of up to 700 homes.

The largest scheme, reference 25/02417/AOP, seeks outline permission for up to 700 dwellings along with public open space, landscaping, drainage and other associated works.

The plans also include land for a potential one-form-entry primary school if required.

While all matters are reserved at this stage, the application sets out the proposed principal access points, which would come off Pegasus Way and Tibbs Road.

Because the development is classed as a major application, it is accompanied by a full Environmental Statement under planning regulations.

Members of the public have 30 days from the date of publication to submit their views.

The Environmental Statement is available online via the council’s planning portal under reference 25/02417/AOP.

Other applications lodged this month include:

Seabrook Farm, Bennetts Lane, Rowsham (24/03340/APP): Retrospective application for several agricultural and equestrian buildings, surfaced and fenced paddocks, and a new access track.

3 North Marston Lane, Whitchurch (25/02217/APP): Demolition of unused former cattery outbuildings and construction of a single dwelling with garage and parking.

The Dairy, Vicarage Road, Winslow (PL/25/2777/VRC): Variation of planning conditions relating to earlier approvals for works including the erection of a garden building.

TCS Biosciences Ltd, Botyl Road, Botolph Claydon (PL/25/2775/FA): Demolition of an external fire escape and steel carport, construction of a replacement two-storey extension, and renovation of the existing building with new windows.

All standard applications are open for public comment for 21 days, while the major housing application allows 30.

For the latest planning notices from your area, please visit the Public Notice Portal.