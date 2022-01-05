Historic Aylesbury cobbles saved as part of £4.5 million regeneration plans for town centre

Aylesbury's historic cobbles will be saved and relaid as part of £4.5 million regeneration plans designed to transform the town centre.

Further outline plans for the project were added to the Bucks Council's website last month.

Last February Bucks Council called on residents to offer their views on potential proposals to transform Kingsbury and Market Square in Aylesbury.

Market Square design plans

The council hosted zoom calls open to the public that month to showcase it's vision for some of Aylesbury's most used streets.

These virtual presentations provided the public with an opportunity to comment and provide feedback to council officials on the proposals.

Now, a new plan has surfaced on the council website showing where new lighting, pavements and lawns will be built in Central Aylesbury.

In the display is the lawned area which officials will lay to make Kingsbury a more appealing spot for residents, with new gardens, trees and a rain garden included.

The new site plans for Aylesbury

Resurfacing works on the busy retail sites is also planned improving the paving and design around key features like the clock tower.

The old cobbles in Market Square will be relaid in anew pattern to match the new look designs planned, the cobbles have existed in Aylesbury for roughly 120 years.

More traffic controls including a rising bollard, cycle parking and lighting columns, are highlighted in the latest proposal.

Flush kerbing throughout the area is also included at various routes, signs will be moved to make way for new design features.

Designs for Kingsbury released in February

Councillor Steve Bowles said back in February: "Creating attractive and safe public spaces for use by everyone, has never been more important following the pandemic and its impact on town centres.