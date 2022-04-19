Growing majority of Bucks families get first choice primary school place

The council revealed data showing the number of children starting primary school this year who will be going to the school their families wanted.

Overall, 90.75% of children starting Reception in Bucks in 2022 will go to their first-choice allocation.

Last year’s figures were marginally lower with 89.27% going to their chosen institution.

over 90% are going to their first choice

Out of families moving their children into new junior schools, 96.78% are going to their prefered option.

Overall, 98.7% families saw their children placed into a school on their list of preferences, this is largely in line with the national average which is 98.4%.

Councillor Anita Cranmer said: “I am delighted that once again this year, we have been able to offer a greater number of children a place at their first choice of primary school.

“Starting school is such a key milestone in any child’s life and it is important that parents are able to choose the right school for their child.

"The transition from Infants to Juniors is also an important moment, where young children face their first move from one school to another.

"Every parent or carer knows what is best for their individual child and family when it comes to school and so we strive to ensure the greatest number get their first-choice preference.”

In total, 6,022 children in Bucks are starting primary school this year, 1,613 children moved to a new junior school.

Out of those, 5.88% got their second choice primary school placement, and 1.33% their third.