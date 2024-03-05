Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In light of the growing interest in the No Mow May campaign, the Town Council acknowledges the importance of supporting initiatives that promote biodiversity and provide a conducive environment for pollinators and wildlife. However, after careful consideration of various factors, the Town Council is unable to fully commit to the No Mow May campaign. Buckingham Town Council will be leaving large sections of the town’s greenspaces uncut throughout May and beyond. However, housing estates’ verges and safety sight lines along the town’s roads, play facilities and footpaths paths will still be cut. Throughout the summer (not just May) visitors to the town’s parks and greenspaces will see areas of grass left to grow and wildflowers allowed to bloom. A perfect example is within Bourton Park, where grassy paddocks are covered in a sea of wild grasses and frothy white Cow Parsley.

These are the alternative strategies to no Mow May that Buckingham Town Council have chosen to adopt to promote biodiversity and support pollinators in our town.

Designated areas, such as the bypass and Bourton Park’s wildflower meadow can serve as biodiversity hotspots while allowing most public spaces to be regularly maintained. The Town Council, under devolved services, is responsible for mowing all grassed Highway verges across Buckingham. The Town Council has, for years, adopted the practice of only cutting Highway verges to a single mower’s width, leaving the larger sections of the verge to grow naturally with wildflowers offering numerous benefits to both the environment and the well-being of wildflower populations.

The Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes Environmental Record Centre (BMKERC) have commended the Town Council on their approach to preserving and promoting wildflower growth along our highways. Highlighting clusters of Bee Orchids, Grass Vetchling, and pockets of native wildflowers along the A421 bypass. The Greenspaces Team take care to mow around clusters of wildflowers within the town without compromising public safety or infrastructure maintenance.

The Town Council encourages residents to get involved in local environmental initiatives and participate in community discussions about sustainable practices for our green spaces. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our residents as we work together to create a vibrant and sustainable community.