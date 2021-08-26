Former garden centre will be flattened to make way for new residential development in Princes Risborough

Plans to flatten a former garden centre in Princes Risborough for a series of new properties have been approved.

Bucks Council has permitted V&R Homes Ltd to tear down what remains of Askett Nurseries, on Aylesbury Road, for a new residential development.

Plans detail the ‘demolition of all existing buildings and the erection of a terrace of three three-bed, one four-bed, and two detached four-bed properties’ – six in total.

A single, detached double carport will also be built.

Up to 18 parking spaces will be provided, and 12 bicycle bays.

It is believed the new development will use the existing access from Aylesbury Road.

The new scheme appears slightly larger than an earlier one for five homes submitted in February, which was for a terrace of three three-bed and two detached four-bed homes.

And, at the time, developers already had permission to build five properties which were given the green light by the council back in 2019.

V&R Homes said it also planned to create a large pond.