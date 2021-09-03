A crunch decision on whether to build three new film and TV studios on the site of Bovingdon Market has been delayed.

Dacorum Borough Council’s Planning Committee was due to discuss the proposals at a meeting on Thursday, September 2, but councillors didn’t have time to hear the application as the meeting continued into the late hours of the night.

As there were no public speakers in attendance to speak about the Bovingdon proposals, other applications were heard first to ensure those could be decided before the 10.30pm cut-off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Decision to permanently close Bovingdon Market for film and TV studios delayed (C) Google Maps

The council meeting started at 7pm.

The decision will now be made at a later meeting of the Planning Committee, with the next scheduled for Thursday, September 23.

The plans would see three new permanent film studios built on Bovingdon Airfield and the creation of a new ‘backlot space’ which could house temporary structures.

According to its application, approval would lead to the closure of Bovingdon Market, which has been trading on the former RAF airfield for more than 40 years.

The backlot space for temporary filming would be on the current stretch of land used for the market, and the application said that the market would be closed within 18 months of approval being granted.