Council responds over future use of Aylesbury hotel to house rough sleepers after complaint

A report has been sent to Bucks Council on behalf of concerned residents regarding the use of a hotel in Aylesbury – and now the authority has responded on its plans.

A resident filed a report about – and asked the council to investigate the use of – the Garden Court Hotel on Watermead, which is also opposite the Buckingham Park housing estate.

Since 2020, the site has been used to house rough sleepers as The Bucks Herald confirmed after submitting a Freedom of Information request to the Home Office in 2023.

However, residents within the Watermead and Buckingham Park area have questioned the suitability of the site, citing their belief there has been a rise in serious crime in the area and amid the regular and continued presence of police and ambulances at the hotel.

The resident who made the report to the council believes a better solution is needed.

“This is absolutely not about vilifying people in vulnerable situations,” the resident states.

"It’s about ensuring due process, safeguarding transparency, and making sure that communities are informed and protected, especially when children are involved.”

Several residents have claimed anti-social behaviour, as well as alcohol and drug abuse, can regularly be witnessed near to the former Best Western hotel.

Several serious incidents have also been linked to the hotel in the local community, the details of which cannot be reported for legal reasons.

Residents have raised concerns to The Bucks Herald about the continued arrangement to house rough sleepers in the Watermead hotel.

Getting people off the streets and into safe accommodation was announced as a temporary measure by the Government in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, the last lockdown for which was over four years ago, in March 2021.

The Bucks Herald passed on the concerns raised to Bucks Council, who were asked whether the arrangement will continue.

A spokesperson for Bucks Council has now responded confirming it is being ‘constantly reviewed’ with the ultimate goal of minimising such use of hotels to house the homeless.

"We are constantly reviewing use of sites such as this, working towards a future where the use of B&B type accommodation is minimised and in which the time any residents have to spend in homelessness accommodation is reduced,” a spokesperson for Bucks Council told The Bucks Herald.

"This location (in Watermead), like all of our temporary housing sites, is being considered under this review.”