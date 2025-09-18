Council has no objections to plan to create a mosque in Aylesbury providing parking and access is safe

Aylesbury Town Council said it has no objections, as long as the parking survey ordered by the highways team also ensures safe access in and out of the building.

The application has been lodged for retrospective planning permission to establish a mosque at Unit 2 in Aylesbury Business Centre, located on Chamberlain Road.

According to documents submitted with the application, the unit is already being used as a mosque, community centre, and educational facility.

Plans submitted outline show the original layout of the building. On the ground floor, there was a reception area, informal breakout space, two multi-use meeting rooms, a community hall, toilets, storage areas, and a loading area.

The Mosque in question. Photo: Google Maps Street View

The first floor included four offices, a lobby, a second community hall, a kitchen, additional toilets, and another breakout area.

However, significant internal alterations have already been made. The ground floor has been reconfigured to include separate entrances for men and women.

A new kitchen, library, and security room have been constructed in the space that previously housed the reception and breakout areas.

Four classrooms have been added, the staircase has been relocated, and 12 toilets—including two accessible ones—have been installed, along with multiple storage rooms.

Where the original loading area once stood, a mortuary and an additional kitchen have now been created.

This area also features space for six cold body storage units, a wash table, and a newly installed staircase.

Upstairs, the former community hall and breakout space have been converted into a prayer hall, complete with an audio room and book hall at the rear.

The space that previously contained four offices has been transformed into a meeting room and a first-floor kitchen.

Buckinghamshire Council will now review the application and decide whether to grant retrospective approval.

You can view this and other applications on the Public Notice Portal.