Council celebrates winning the Community Award in Best Kept Village Competition 2024

Buckingham Town Council is delighted to announce that Buckingham has been awarded the Community Award in the Buckinghamshire Best Kept Village Competition 2024.

The competition, which sees villages and towns from across Buckinghamshire evaluated on various aspects of community and environmental care, was fiercely contested. Buckingham also placed second in the Michaelis Cup, awarded to towns with a population of more than 3,000.

The judges were particularly impressed with Buckingham Town Council’s exceptional work in community engagement and cohesion. The Community Award recognises the Council's outstanding efforts in fostering a strong, vibrant, and supportive community.

The Council extends its congratulations to all involved in securing this award and is committed to building on this success. The judges’ feedback will guide Buckingham’s continued pursuit of excellence in both community and environmental initiatives.

The Community Award is a testament to the spirit of cooperation and dedication that defines Buckingham. The Town Council looks forward to continuing its work with residents, volunteers and local organisations to further enhance the town's appeal and ensure that Buckingham remains a wonderful place to live, work and visit.

Cllr. Robin Stuchbury, Chair of the Town Centre and Events Committee, expressed his pride in Buckingham's achievement, stating:

"Thank you to the Town Council’s Greenspaces team and office staff for making it possible for us to do so well this year. I also extend my thanks to the Events Committee for their commitment to working with our officers and Greenspaces team, whose efforts have produced this excellent result in the Buckinghamshire competition. I’m sure our team will use this success to improve further next year and continue, as a Council and community, working together."