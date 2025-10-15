Co-op seeks licence for extended alcohol sales and online delivery in Aylesbury

A new application has been submitted to Buckinghamshire Council for a premises licence that would allow alcohol sales at the Co-op store on Aylesbury High Street.

The Co-operative Group Food Limited has applied for permission to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises between 8am and 11pm, seven days a week. The application covers the Co-op store at 8 High Street, Aylesbury (HP20 1SQ).

According to the proposal, the store would continue to open to the public between 7am and 7pm daily, but sales between 7pm and 11pm would be limited to online delivery orders only. This means that while the shopfront itself would be closed during those hours, deliveries could still be made to customers who order online.

The notice states that a range of conditions will apply to the licence, though the details of those conditions have not been listed in the public notice. The move reflects the supermarket chain’s growing investment in online retail and home delivery, particularly in areas where convenience and late-night service are in demand.

Aylesbury High Street. Photo: Google Maps Street View

Residents and businesses in Aylesbury who wish to comment on or object to the application are invited to make written representations. These must be submitted to Buckinghamshire Council’s Licensing Section at The Gateway, Gatehouse Road, Aylesbury, HP19 8FF, or by email to [email protected], no later than 31 October 2025.

The application can also be inspected during normal office hours at the council’s offices on Walton Street, Aylesbury, or online at www.buckinghamshire.gov.uk.

