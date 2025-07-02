Callum Anderson MP

The events are kicking off in Winslow on 10 July, and Buckingham on 11 July

As Parliament prepares to break for the summer recess, Callum Anderson MP has announced a new series of public engagement events across the Buckingham and Bletchley constituency, marking his first year as the area’s Member of Parliament.

The ‘Meet Your MP’ sessions will begin in Winslow on 10 July (6-8pm) and Buckingham on 11 July (6-8pm), offering local residents the opportunity to meet Callum in person, raise concerns, share ideas, and discuss how he can best represent the community’s interests in Westminster.

“As we head into summer – and mark one year since I had the honour of being elected as your MP – I want to make sure I’m hearing directly from as many constituents as possible,” said Callum. “These sessions are a chance to have an open conversation about local issues and the priorities my team and I be focusing on in the months and years ahead.”

The events are part of Callum's ongoing commitment to openness, transparency, and accessible politics.

“I promised to be as open and transparent as possible, and I really mean it. Whether it's roads, schools, healthcare or the environment, I want to hear what matters to you,” he added.

Residents are invited to register for the events via the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSclJrrWqasrpoysEZarbc7H8WGfJTLyC9MZ6ATovYpmap7D3w/viewform?usp=header

Further dates and locations across the constituency will be announced soon