Bucks Council has announced an increase in charges for both on and off-street parking.

Starting on Monday (3 April) an additional 20p tariff will be applied for on street parking and a 10p increase has been confirmed for off street parking.

Where applicable the council is not changing free parking periods.

The council says the changes will help enhance transport facilities

Bucks Council announced the changes following a review by the local authority’s budget scrutiny committee.

Councillor Steven Broadbent said: “The increased fees will go into maintaining the upkeep and enhancement of these valuable assets, which benefit the whole community, along with our environmental and transport objectives.

“The changes form part of a wider programme of work to improve our car parks, which includes installing new ticketless payment machines to make it easier for people to pay for parking – with customers able to choose cashless payment in addition to the options to pay via the RingGo app or phoneline.

“This reflects changes in how people have chosen to pay for their parking in recent years. We’ve seen a decrease in cash payments and significantly more people choosing to pay using contactless cards or the RingGo app or phoneline.”

All extra funds raised by the increase in charges will be spent on transport initiatives, the council states.

