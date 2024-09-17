Buckinghamshire Council pilots pioneering digital support for unpaid carers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tens of thousands of unpaid carers across Buckinghamshire are set to gain access to a wide range of additional support thanks to the rollout of a pilot, tech-powered scheme in the region.

It’s believed that at least 40,000 people across Buckinghamshire support loved ones or relatives with their care needs - almost 10% of the local population. In a new initiative to expand existing provision for these unpaid carers, Buckinghamshire Council have partnered with Mobilise - a carer-led digital community - to provide additional, on-demand support services for people with caring responsibilities.

Mobilise is an empowering online community created by carers, for carers, that offers advice, tools and peer-support to help with the day-to-day realities of caring. They currently support more than 90,000 dedicated and passionate people caring across the UK.

The roll-out of the pilot initiative in Buckinghamshire, which has been funded by the Accelerating Reform Fund, is providing a complimentary layer of additional, remotely accessible support for anyone looking after a family member, friend or loved one in the region. It can be accessed for free via an online hub - available here - which gives community members access to:

An online peer community of thousands of fellow carers from across the UK - with the chance to share advice and experiences through a community forum and during regular events, such as the ‘virtual cuppa’

Easy-to-use, self-service tools outlining the different forms of support they may be entitled to (e.g. Carer’s Allowance) and how they can access them

Tailor-made support guides on everything from how to balance caring with full-time work to managing your personal health and wellbeing while looking after someone else

Information on carers’ rights and relevant social care law

An AI-powered ‘assistant’ is also available to help carers quickly and easily find the specific information, resources or support that they need.

Councillor Angela Macpherson, Buckinghamshire’s Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing said:

“Supporting carers in the community is a key priority and we want to ensure that everyone providing care has access to the resources, community, and guidance that they need. We’re really pleased to be extending our existing support for carers through this partnership with Mobilise and ensuring that all carers can access help, in whatever way suits them best.”

Suzanne Bourne, Co-Founder and Head of Carer Support at Mobilise, commented:

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Buckinghamshire Council to deliver additional support and community to the 40,000+ unpaid carers living in the region. As a carer myself, I know all too well how vital connection, information and peer support can be when looking after a loved one. It can be extremely isolating if you don’t know anyone who is in the same position as you.

“But there are millions of us across the UK delivering unpaid care. We cannot underestimate the power of community for supporting us in this role. Talking to one another, sharing experiences and advice, and encouraging more people to reach out for support is crucial for protecting carers’ wellbeing and empowering us to thrive.”

Mohammad Awais, a carer from High Wycombe, and Carers Support Team Manager at Mobilise, added:

“My primary caregiving role revolves around my two-and-a-half-year-old son. He was born with hydrocephalus, a condition that affects the brain, and at just one year old he experienced a stroke. Looking ahead, I'll also be taking on the role of caring for my parents, who currently live with me.

“In many Pakistani families, it's a collective effort to raise children and care for the elderly. There’s a strong belief that "it takes a village," and this idea extends to looking after both the young and the elderly. It's great to see this mentality of support and collaboration reflected in the community we're building at Mobilise. Being able to directly support one another as carers, and to share first-hand experience and advice, is vital to ensure that no-one is left to care alone."

For more information about the support now available in Buckinghamshire, see here.