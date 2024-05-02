Buckingham's Busking Spot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over the last decade, since this space has been designated for street entertainment, it has been regularly used by singers and dancers to one-man bands. Each performance creates such a wonderful atmosphere, so if you enjoy performing, or want to put your talent to the test, bask in this opportunity of a free entertainment area.

The Town Council encourages anyone to use this spot. However, please be aware that there is no booking system, the space is available on a first come first served basis and there is no access to electricity for performances. We also advise any potential buskers to check with the licensing department at Buckinghamshire Council if they have any questions about licences and performance rules.

If you would like to find out more information about our busking spot, contact the office via [email protected].

Councillor Robin Stuchbury, chair of the Town Centre and Events Committee said: