Buckingham Town Council calls for action: Support for this year's Best Kept Village competition entry

Buckingham Town Council is excited to announce that we will be entering the Best Kept Village competition once again and is calling on local residents, groups, and businesses to support our entry. This annual competition, which is open to all towns and villages in Buckinghamshire, encourages communities to collaborate and work together to make their surroundings more attractive for both residents and visitors.

The Best Kept Village competition, founded in 1957, allows villages and towns in Buckinghamshire to participate based on their population category. Buckingham will be competing in the Michaelmas Cup, which is specifically for towns with populations over 3,000.

We are thrilled to be taking part again this year after a successful performance in 2024, finishing in 2nd place—just two points behind Marlow! This is our town’s best result yet, and we are determined to do even better in 2025.

One area where we believe we can improve is in engaging local businesses to help showcase our town's beauty and efforts. This year, we want to put extra focus on incorporating floral displays, and we would love to receive support from Buckingham’s fantastic businesses. If you're planning to create any floral displays for June or July—whether it’s hanging baskets, window boxes, planters, or other window decorations—we encourage you to share your plans with us. Your contributions will be featured in our application, and we will ensure the judges know to visit your street or business as part of the competition.

The deadline for submitting our application is the end of April 2025, with judging taking place between June 1st and mid-July 2025. The more people that participate, the better our chances of securing the top spot!

To be included in our application and town map, please fill out this quick form: forms.office.com/e/PyiVpTg74Y

Winning first place would be a remarkable achievement for Buckingham, and we can’t do it without the support of our community. Together, we can make Buckingham even more beautiful and closer-knit as we strive to bring home the top prize. Let’s make this year’s entry our best yet!

We look forward to working together to showcase all the wonderful things our town has to offer.

Cllr. Robin Stuchbury, Chair of the Town Centre & Events committee said: “The Buckingham Town Centre Events Committee has been working closely with officers and the Green Spaces Team to help the town succeed in this year's competition. We are very grateful for anyone who can support this year’s entry, as it is through collaboration that we can make small but meaningful improvements to our town centre and parks, which are managed by the BTC Environment Committee.

We aim to achieve success once again in the 2025 competition, which has been running since 1957 across Buckinghamshire. As Buckingham is the town that gives the county its name, it would be truly fitting for us to do our best in this year's competition.

Thank you for taking the time to read this, and we appreciate any support you can offer to help our dedicated officers and Green Spaces Team continue their efforts to succeed in this competition.”