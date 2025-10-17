Aylesbury Vale planning round-up: farm conversions, extensions and heritage updates submitted across the district
Residents have 21 days to comment via the council’s website.
Leckhampstead: Weatherhead Farm conversion
A plan has been submitted for the change of use and conversion of a redundant agricultural building at Weatherhead Farm, Barretts End, Leckhampstead (reference 25/00626/APP).
The proposal seeks to turn the disused farm structure into a commercial storage facility (use class B8), with new surface water drainage infrastructure and an additional passing bay along the access road. The site lies near a listed building and a public right of way.
Wendover: new access drive at Boswells Farm
A major development application has been lodged for Boswells Farm, Hogtrough Lane, Wendover (PL/25/3325/FA).
The applicant is seeking permission for a new permanent access drive, including gates and landscaping. The plans would retain the temporary access previously approved under an earlier consent in 2019 (19/03583/APP).
Waddesdon: Grand Lodge extension and interior changes
At Grand Lodge, Aylesbury Road, Waddesdon (PL/25/3299/FA and PL/25/3300/HB), a householder and listed building application proposes the erection of a single-storey rear extension and internal reconfiguration to the historic property.
Dinton: Foxglove Farm listed building works
In Dinton, applications PL/25/3327/FA and PL/25/3328/HB have been submitted for Foxglove Farm, Gibraltar. The proposals involve replacing existing doors and windows on the listed farmhouse, which sits within a conservation area and protected farmstead setting.
Aylesbury: home extension in Selkirk Avenue
In Aylesbury, a property at 1 Selkirk Avenue (PL/25/3361/FA) is seeking permission for a single-storey side and rear extension. The site lies within a conservation area.
Akeley: window replacements at The Bull and Butcher
Plans have also been lodged for The Bull and Butcher pub, The Square, Akeley (PL/25/3129/FA). The proposal would see the replacement of windows with uPVC double glazing, updating the building’s frontage while maintaining its character.
Padbury: detached annex at Primrose Cottage
Finally, at Primrose Cottage, Main Street, Padbury (PL/25/3211/FA), an application proposes the construction of a detached annex room with related internal and external works. The property lies within a conservation area and affects the setting of a listed building.
