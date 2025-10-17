Aylesbury Vale planning round-up: farm conversions, extensions and heritage updates submitted across the district

Buckinghamshire Council has received a series of new planning applications across the Aylesbury Vale area this week, including proposals for farm conversions, home extensions and listed building works

Residents have 21 days to comment via the council’s website.

Leckhampstead: Weatherhead Farm conversion

A plan has been submitted for the change of use and conversion of a redundant agricultural building at Weatherhead Farm, Barretts End, Leckhampstead (reference 25/00626/APP).

Buckinghamshire Council headquarters in Aylesbury

The proposal seeks to turn the disused farm structure into a commercial storage facility (use class B8), with new surface water drainage infrastructure and an additional passing bay along the access road. The site lies near a listed building and a public right of way.

Wendover: new access drive at Boswells Farm

A major development application has been lodged for Boswells Farm, Hogtrough Lane, Wendover (PL/25/3325/FA).

The applicant is seeking permission for a new permanent access drive, including gates and landscaping. The plans would retain the temporary access previously approved under an earlier consent in 2019 (19/03583/APP).

Waddesdon: Grand Lodge extension and interior changes

At Grand Lodge, Aylesbury Road, Waddesdon (PL/25/3299/FA and PL/25/3300/HB), a householder and listed building application proposes the erection of a single-storey rear extension and internal reconfiguration to the historic property.

Dinton: Foxglove Farm listed building works

In Dinton, applications PL/25/3327/FA and PL/25/3328/HB have been submitted for Foxglove Farm, Gibraltar. The proposals involve replacing existing doors and windows on the listed farmhouse, which sits within a conservation area and protected farmstead setting.

Aylesbury: home extension in Selkirk Avenue

In Aylesbury, a property at 1 Selkirk Avenue (PL/25/3361/FA) is seeking permission for a single-storey side and rear extension. The site lies within a conservation area.

Akeley: window replacements at The Bull and Butcher

Plans have also been lodged for The Bull and Butcher pub, The Square, Akeley (PL/25/3129/FA). The proposal would see the replacement of windows with uPVC double glazing, updating the building’s frontage while maintaining its character.

Padbury: detached annex at Primrose Cottage

Finally, at Primrose Cottage, Main Street, Padbury (PL/25/3211/FA), an application proposes the construction of a detached annex room with related internal and external works. The property lies within a conservation area and affects the setting of a listed building.

Residents can view full details or submit comments on these and other planning applications at www.buckinghamshire.gov.uk within 21 days of publication.