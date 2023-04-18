Aylesbury Town Council announces new scheme to make free events more inclusive

Aylesbury Town Council has announced a new inclusive scheme ahead of its slate of free summer events.

To ensure events are as inclusive as possible the council is running ‘Visual stories’ to support people with neurodiversity.

Included in the video is a breakdown on what guests can expect to see at the town council’s inclusive events.

First up this year is the council’s St George’s Day Royal Historical Fayre and Parade which runs this Sunday (23 April).

This resource is intended to help prepare any visitors for a new experience and to help them to become familiar with the surroundings.

Free community events take place every year in Aylesbury and all feature many accessible aspects including British Sign Language for performances, sensory maps, quiet spaces, wheelchair accessible viewing areas and large print material.

Aylesbury Mayor, Councillor Tim Dixon, said: “We are proud to provide residents with accessible events on the day, however we wanted to make sure everyone felt comfortable ahead of event days. With our visual stories, residents with accessibility needs can see what to expect.

A previous St George's Day event in Aylesbury, photo by Steve Cook

“Visual stories are a known and trusted access tool used by many public buildings, museums, theatres, schools, and large festivals across the country to support those with sensory dysregulation in a non-judgemental and reassuring way. The town council is delighted to be able to widen its events access to residents.”

A video will be published for each of the town council’s events for 2023 including Aylesbury on Sea, Parklife Weekend and Christmas on the Cobbles.

People can access the visual story online here, more information on upcoming town council events can be found online as well.

St George’s Day Royal Historical Fayre and Parade takes place between 11am-4pm more details can be found online here.

At the historical fayre performers will be dressing up as some of the nation’s best known kings and queens, including: Queen Victoria, King Charles II, King Henry VIII, King Edward I, Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine and Queen Elizabeth I.

Unbound Theatre members will be performing Horrible Histories shows at Discover Bucks Museum.