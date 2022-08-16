11 new eco-friendly council houses could be built in Tring as Dacorum Borough Council submits application

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been submitted by Dacorum Borough Council to build 11 new council houses.

The new homes would be built near Tring Garden Centre on Bulbourne Road outside Tring – and the plans also include a new parking area for the nearby allotments.

The plans – which are subject to Tring Town Council’s final approval to the sale of the land – would include a small terrace of houses along with 2 and 3-bedroom detached homes.

An artists impression of some of the new council homes

The proposed plans include houses which will have private gardens, solar PV panels, high levels of thermal insulation and heating is provided by way of individual air source heat pumps. Every house will have its own EV charging point and private parking bay.

There will be a three-bedroom wheelchair accessible home, designed in accordance with Nationally Described Space Standards, within an inclusive environment that is adaptable to the changing demands of residents.

Cllr Margaret Griffiths, Portfolio Holder for Housing Services said “Many residents are priced out of living in their local areas making it so important that we provide affordable housing options to enable these communities to continue to thrive.

"If we get the green light for this new development, it will enable us to provide much-needed affordable homes to residents in Tring and will help us to meet local housing needs. These new builds will be high quality homes that people will be proud to live in.”

All the homes will be available for social rent through the council's housing register.