Council vows to restore neglected Aylesbury tourism spot after local criticism

“It is already falling apart”

By James Lowson
Published 21st Apr 2023, 15:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 15:49 BST

Bucks Council has vowed to restore a heavily-promoted tourism spot in Aylesbury after accusations that the area has been neglected by the local authority.

Multiple residents contacted The Bucks Herald expressing their dismay at how an expensive, recently-built tourism spot, Exchange Square, has started to decline.

Mike Coker said: “It was only opened in 2019 but is already falling apart.

The neglected panels at Exchange Square
"Surely Aylesbury can expect more from its redevelopments?”

Exchange Square was also one of the subjects of Paul Sherley’s exploration into how the town is being neglected more than ever.

Paul, who has lived in Aylesbury for 50 years, took 28 photos showing the Bucks area is poorly maintained in just one 15-minute dog walk.

He referenced how Exchange Square was described as “a stunning new public space featuring unique and inspiring contemporary artwork for both residents and visitors to enjoy,” when it was opened four years ago.

Another area where the panels are starting to wear away

Paul added: “What an absolute mess it looks now – panelling has fallen away, electrics are exposed, bins have no covers, vandals have started writing on the spaces left behind by falling panels.”

Pictures: Aylesbury resident of 50 years tells politicians the town never been i...

The Bucks Herald brought these complaints to the local authority which has vowed to make renovating the area a top priority.

Councillor Rachael Matthews said: "Buckinghamshire Council is committed to fixing these issues at Exchange Square in Aylesbury - which is one of our flagship developments.

"While we're proud of the public space and great dining experiences on offer, we recognise the recent maintenance challenges to some of the public areas.

"Restoring Exchange Square to a pristine state is a top priority for us, and we appreciate the community's patience as we work diligently to restore the square to its original condition."

Exchange Square is home to some of Aylesbury’s premiere restaurants, Jamie Foxx and Rio Ferdinand have been spotted dining at venues on the new development in the past two years.

Among the issues with the site is stone panelling that has fallen off steps outside the restaurants, seat lighting that has come loose, leaving wiring exposed in the tourism hot spot, and missing coverings on bins in the area.

