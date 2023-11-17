Council to shelve plans for major Aylesbury link road project as part of £24m budget removal

The council is planning a major rethink on how its current budget is set

A major rethink on how £24.335 million will be spent in the county has been approved with funds for projects such as the Aylesbury Link Road, High street investments, and cycling infrastructure being called into question.

Buckinghamshire Council will remove £24.335 million from its current budget and instead channel the money into “future years”.

As part of the move, a total of £11.815 million earmarked for the South East Aylesbury Link Road will now be diverted into future budgets, the largest single pot of cash being taken out of the 2023/24 budget.

The council is rethinking a large part of its budget

The delivery of the project, which has been under “significant financial pressure” is delayed due to “funding negotiations with HS2 and Homes England, which are now resolved”, the council said.

The “reprofiling” of sections of this year’s budget was approved by Cabinet members this week.

The decision will also see £1.45 million of unallocated funding for primary school places be reprofiled into future years.

Some £2.108 million will also be taken out of the council’s corporate investment portfolio due to project delays on Orchard House Ambulance Hub because of increased costs, and project delays to Vale Retail Park roof works due to a tenancy change.

Other pots of cash being reconsidered include £1.237 million from cycle infrastructure due to project delays, £2.06 million from the council’s Future High Street Funds and £1.213 million from South Bucks Country Park due to a review being required in the original plans for the project.

The report agreed by Cabinet read: “Capital Programme needs to be reprofiled to accurately reflect planned spend.

“This is to ensure that the programme remains realistic and deliverable and reflects the latest project timelines.

“The 23-24 budget before reprofiling is £149.3 million. It is recommended that £24.335 million (16 per cent) is reprofiled from the current year into future years, to match the latest delivery projections.”