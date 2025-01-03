Council reveals locations of new motorist enforcement cameras in Aylesbury and wider Bucks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bucks Council has announced the locations of new enforcement cameras designed to catch out drivers ignoring the Highway Code.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New cameras will be operational in 14 areas where reports of bad driving have been fed back to the council.

These cameras are designed to curb moving traffic offences which cause problems on Buckinghamshire roads. Cameras are there to pick up examples of drivers ignoring no entry signs, making banned turns, entering yellow box junctions without a clear exit, or using bus lanes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers caught committing motoring offences may be fined by the council.

New cameras are being set up in Buckinghamshire

Bucks Council has confirmed cameras will be activated in the following areas, where the authority will be looking out for the following offences:

-Padbury – Lower Way – No entry into Lower Way

-Chesham – St Mary’s Way (A416) – Banned right turn from Bellingdon Lane

-Chesham – Moor Road – No entry into Moor Road

-Iver – Bangors Road North – No goods vehicles exceeding 7.5t weight limit except for loading

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-Iver – Bangors Road South – No goods vehicles exceeding 7.5t weight limit except for loading

-Aylesbury – A41 Exchange Street – No right turn from the A41 Exchange Street (North East bound carriageway) into Waitrose Car Park

-Aylesbury – A41 Exchange Street – No right turn from the Exchange Street Car Park onto A41 Exchange Street (South West bound carriageway)

-Aylesbury – Oxford Road – Bus lane

-Aylesbury – Oxford Road – Yellow box junction

-Denham – Oxford Road – No right turn into Oxford Road

-Denham – A412 North Orbital – No right turn from North Orbital Road

-High Wycombe – A40 London Road – Bus lane

-High Wycombe – Oxford Road – Yellow box junction

-High Wycombe – Amersham Hill – Yellow box junction

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Steven Broadbent said: All 14 of these new camera locations were nominated by residents and businesses as trouble spots or recognised as being areas of low compliance where motorists are more likely to break moving traffic restrictions. Installing these enforcement cameras will help reinforce the rules of the road, keep traffic moving and make all road users safer.”

More details on the traffic restrictions and the council’s enforcement tactics can be found online.