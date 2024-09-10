Council removes permits for company overseeing Aylesbury explosion site

Buckinghamshire Council has revoked a utility firm’s permits after a gas canister exploded and caused a fire next to a bus stop in Aylesbury.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Wendover Road in Aylesbury on Monday (9 September), at 12:40pm after the explosion, which caused a loud bang.

Thames Valley Police said it received a report of a fire on the road near the gyratory, at around lunchtime and confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

The council said the gas canister was being used by the team of a utility contractor, who were repainting lines on the road.

The moment the cylinder exploded, photo from Karl Vaughan

Equipment being used by the workers caught fire in the explosion, before the small blaze was swiftly brought under control.

The unitary authority said that ‘due to the seriousness’ of the explosion, it had reported the incident to the Health and Safety Executive for the public body to investigate.

The council also revoked the permits of the utility contractor involved in the incident, the council’s cabinet member for transport and deputy leader Steven Broadbent confirmed.

He said: “This appears to have been caused by a gas canister being used by a utility contractor catching fire.

“Due to the seriousness of this incident, we have reported it to the Health and Safety Executive for it to investigate.

“We have also revoked the permits of the utility contractor involved in the incident.”

The Bucks Herald has contacted the utility company for comment.