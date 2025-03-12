Council releases new artist's impression of Aylesbury Pavilion Quarter after demolishing historic building

A new sketch of what Aylesbury’s new local business site could look like has been released by Bucks Council.

This afternoon, the authority has released a new image of what its ‘Pavilion Quarter’ could look like.

To create space for the new district, that could be used for live entertainment performances and business stalls, the authority authorised the destruction of the former Gala Bingo Hall on Aylesbury High Street.

This call was made despite strong local support for regenerating the building, that was also once a former cinema, with the council finding that such renovation was not financially viable.

The area the council is using for the project

Bucks Council says it is seeking a temporary use for the area next to the Exchange car park. It adds that residents will be consulted before the council decides on a permanent use for the site.

Previously, the authority has said it would like the area to be used by local traders, entertainment acts, and it is hoped that could host cultural events.

Bucks Council says that the quarter will also provide better connectivity between Aylesbury High Street and the popular Exchange district.

Critics on social media, have criticised the lack of a concrete plan for the area and noted the lack of specifics within the council’s planning application.

The latest artist's impression of Aylesbury's Pavilion Quarter

Yesterday the council also decided to push on with devolution plans, which would give the authority greater autonomy over aspects of its adult skills programmes.

Bucks Council is also launching a new programme to assist people in need of long term employment.

Bucks Council leader, Councillor Martin Tett, said: “I’m really pleased that we are bringing forward a wide range of policies to build a bright future for our residents. Many of the items in this week’s Cabinet meeting have had a focus on growth and economic prosperity, whether that is getting better digital connections into local homes and businesses, helping people to find long-term employment and working towards greater powers to tailor our adult learning offer to the needs of Buckinghamshire.

"Alongside the exciting developments in our key town centres, I’m really proud of the work we are doing to bolster our local economy which will benefit residents and businesses alike.”