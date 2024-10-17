Council completes major Aylesbury resurfacing project and upgrades crossing

Councillors Steven Broadbent and Mark Winn at Camborne Avenue's new puffin crossing

Bucks Council has completed its resurfacing project on a popular Aylesbury road.

Yesterday (16 October), the unitary authority confirmed the completion of its renovation of the entire length of Camborne Avenue, from the roundabout with Wendover Road to Brentwood Way. The route has now been resurfaced and relined. Whilst Bedgrove Road, which adjoins Camborne Avenue, was resurfaced last year.

Bucks Council has also changed the traffic scheme in the area with a zebra crossing between Turnfurlong Lane and Bodiam Close, being upgraded to become a puffin crossing.

To revamp the crossing the council has replaced the existing belisha beacons with new traffic signals with sensors to detect pedestrians and give them extra time if they need it to finish crossing.

Also, the crossing point has been widened so it is ready for a potential future cycle route connection.

This project was started by council workers back in August and has involved the use of temporary traffic lights to keep the area safe in recent months.