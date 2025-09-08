Council approves traveller camp in Aylesbury Vale despite objections

A plan to allow a traveller family to stay on land in Aylesbury Vale has been approved by Buckinghamshire Council.

The proposals for the site on Cooks Hill, High Street, Weedon, sought permission for one static caravan, one touring caravan, parking for two cars, and associated infrastructure.

The application was retrospective, with much of the development already complete.

Weedon Parish Council referred the application to Buckinghamshire Council’s planning committee for determination, voicing strong opposition.

The site of the static home (Credit: Buckinghamshire Council)

Speaking at the meeting, chair of the council Joanna Rose objected to the application.

She said: “I am here to ask you, please do not approve this application to turn an agricultural field outside Weedon into a caravan site.

“It’s in a dark, dank corner at the top of a field, whose bottom half floods regularly, [there is] no mains electricity and only a cesspit for drainage and poor digital signal.”

The parish council also said the authority and the village were ‘very disappointed’ by the continued occupation of the site before permission had been granted.

Cllr Joanna Rose speaking at the meeting (Credit: Buckinghamshire Council)

She added: “How about the visual impact of these rather garish caravans and vehicles in the amenity of walkers on those public footpaths, so nearby.”

Eight public objections had been submitted, raising concerns about increased traffic, the potential precedent of allowing open countryside to be turned into residential land.

A representative for the applicant also spoke during the meeting. She said: “The site is available, deliverable and sustainable.

“We agree to the suggested condition, and we urge the committee to look favourably upon the planning application and grant planning permission.”

In the applicant’s design and access statement, it was argued that human rights considerations must be taken into account.

It said: “The applicant and families need to maintain a stable place to live to access consistent healthcare and education.

“The Chapman Decision maintains the right of Gypsies and Travellers to be able to live in culturally appropriate accommodation.

“Together the various aspects outweigh harm caused by the proposed development and in policy terms there isn’t anything that isn’t outweighed by the personal circumstances, potential policy failure or other aspects.”

The statement added that special circumstances exist to justify granting the application and suggested that, if permanent permission were not possible, a temporary consent would be acceptable.

Cllr Chris Poll said the application should be approved. He said: “The generator is going to create noise pollution, there [is] the drainage issue, the sewage and foul water.

“It’s the whole environmental impact. But other than that, I cannot see how we can refuse this application.”

The council voted to accept the officer’s recommendation to approve the application, subject to conditions, adding an extra condition relating to noise, and omitted a requirement for an electric vehicle charging point.

You can view planning applications on the Public Notice Portal.