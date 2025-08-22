Council announces new housing scheme in Aylesbury supporting rough sleepers

A new housing scheme has been launched. (Photo: Adobe Stock used for illustrative purposes)

Bucks Council has confirmed it has launched a new housing project to support rough sleepers in Aylesbury.

This morning, the authority revealed plans to use seven fully furnished, self-contained one-bedroom homes, which are now available to individuals who have previously experienced homelessness.

It is hoped that more ‘move-on’ accommodation will be secured enabling rough sleepers to find permanent homes.

Housing provider Fairhive Homes and Government accommodation department Homes England were involved in the scheme.

A council spokesperson said: “The focus of this initiative is not just on providing housing, but on delivering comprehensive support to help residents achieve independence.”

Each resident at the new council accommodation will be supported by a tenancy support officer. The council says these officers will help with accessing welfare benefits, budgeting, shopping, cooking, building and maintaining healthy relationships, understanding the implications of risky behaviour and accessing local health and education services.

Councillor Mark Winn said: "This scheme represents a vital step in our commitment to tackling homelessness in Buckinghamshire. By providing tailored support and high-quality accommodation, we are giving individuals the opportunity to rebuild their lives and move towards a brighter future, I wish all of them well on their journey and would like to thank Fairhive for working so closely with us on this project.”

Bucks Council has revealed that each home has a private decked area, with communal parking and cycle store. The construction includes a Mechanical Ventilation and Heat Recovery (MVHR) system to ensure fresh air circulation and prevent dampness and mould. Additionally, the homes are equipped with solar (photovoltaic) panels, triple-glazed windows, and individual sprinkler systems for safety.

Julie Porter, executive director of Development at Fairhive said: “This innovative housing scheme is a testament to the collaborative efforts of Fairhive, Buckinghamshire Council and Homes England, in addressing homelessness and providing sustainable housing solutions. The project not only offers a place to live but also a pathway to a better, more secure future for its residents.”

The full location of the seven-house development has not been revealed. Ruth Ryan, assistant director - affordable housing grant provider management at Homes England, added: “We are committed to supporting Buckinghamshire Council to achieve their ambitions. It’s fantastic to see the launch of these new move-on homes.”