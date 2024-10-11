Council announces five roadworks sites in Aylesbury not including major gas mains project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bucks Council has released its latest list of planned roadworks for the county, which includes five projects in Aylesbury.

Each week the council releases its list of road improvement projects taking place on roads and pavements across the county.

This list does not include emergency works led by utility companies, such as the major ongoing project on New Street in Aylesbury. This four-month gas pipe removal scheme is run by SGN contractors rather than the council’s roads teams.

Other similar works overseen by Thames Water are not included in the council’s list.

Here is the full list of planned roadworks, released by the council, for the week starting (11 October):

Footway Resurfacing Works

-West Street, Marlow (Monday 16 September to Sunday 27 October)

Footway Resurfacing works using two-way temporary traffic lights in operation 9am to 3:30pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 5pm on weekends.

Bucks Council has provided a diagram of the Wendover road closure and the diversion routes

Conventional Resurfacing Works

-A4157 Oakfield Road, Aylesbury (Thursday 10 October to Saturday 26 October) Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 7pm to 7am.

-Abbey Way Gyratory, High Wycombe (Thursday 10 October to Saturday 19 October)

Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 7pm to 7am.

Failed Road Reconstruction Works

-Bottrells Lane, Chalfont St. Giles (Thursday 19 September to Monday 21 October) Carriageway reconstruction works: Monday 23 September to 8 October using 24-hour road closure 7 days a week. Please note, during this time, no traffic will be allowed through the closure. -Post surfacing work: Wednesday 9 October to Monday 21 October using a road closure 7am to 7pm.

Alternative route for affected users: Bottrells Lane, Silver Hill, Amersham Road, London Road East, Amersham Bypass, Gore Hill and vice versa.

-Carters Lane, Quainton (Tuesday 17 September to Friday 18 October) Carriageway Reconstruction works: From Monday 30 September to Friday 18 October using 24-hour road closure 7 days a week. Please note, during this time, no traffic will be allowed through the closure. Alternative route for affected users: Pitchcott Hill, Pitchcott Road, Church Lane, Whitchurch Road, Oving Road, North Marston Lane, Whitchurch Lane, Pulpit Lane, Marston Hill, Portway, High Street, Quainton Road, Hogshaw Road and vice versa.

-Chilton Road, Long Crendon (Monday 30 September to Friday 18 October) Carriageway Reconstruction works: From Monday 7 October to Friday 18 October using 24-hour road closure 7 days a week. Please note, during this time, no traffic will be allowed through the closure. Alternative route for affected users: Thame Road, Chearsley Road, Chilton Road, Crendon Road and vice versa.

-Twyford to Marsh Gibbon Road, Twyford (Thursday 17 October to Friday 8 November)

Preparatory works: From 17 October to 18 October using a road closure between 7am and 7pm. Carriageway Reconstruction works: From 21 October to 8 November using 24-hour road closure 7 days a week. Please note, during this time, no traffic will be allowed through the closure.

Plane and Patch Surfacing Works

-Bicester Road, Aylesbury (Monday 14 October to Wednesday 30 October) Plane and patch surfacing works using a road closure in place from 8pm to 6am.

Traffic Calming Works

-Castlefields, High Wycombe (Monday 29 July to Friday 6 December)

Traffic calming works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am to 5:30pm and Saturday 8am to 4pm.

The remaining works will be carried out in the follow phases:

-Spearing Road 24/09/2024 to 18/10/2024 (Cross Road to Rutland Avenue)

-Rutland Avenue 12/10/2024 (Whole of Rutland Avenue)

-Rutland Avenue 21/10/2024 to 25/10/2024 (Outside Mosque)

-Rutland Avenue 28/10/2024 to 01/11/2024 (Albion Road to Laburnum Road)

-Rutland Avenue junction with Cross Road 04/11/2024 to 29/11/2024

Whitelands Road 02/12/2024 to 03/12/2024

Spearing Road 04/12/2024

Rutland Avenue 05/12/2024 to 06/12/2024 (The Middleway to Cross Road)

Structure Works

-Lily's Walk/A40 Abbey Way Elevated Road/Eden Centre – Mitigation Works (Week Commencing Monday 9 September to Friday 25 October)

Localised carriageway repairs including seepage/leakage testing, vehicle restraint system removal and reinstatement, concrete work, waterproofing and gully work over the structure to prevent further seepage/leakage to shops below.

Works to be carried out under 24/7 Lane 1 closure of the A40 Abbey Way Elevated Road (Aylesbury Bound) and a total closure for Lily’s Walk between 7:30am to 5:30pm.

Safety Fence Upgrade Works

-Missenden Road, Butlers Cross (Wednesday 9 October to Monday 14 October)

Safety fence upgrade works using two-way temporary traffic lights in operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Wendover Bypass, Wendover (Friday 11 October to Wednesday 30 October)

Safety fence upgrade works using two-way temporary traffic lights in operation between 8pm and 6am.

Street lighting

-A355 M40 J2 Beaconsfield Bypass, Pyebush Roundabout (Monday 14 October – Saturday 9 November)

LED lantern upgrade, signpost, bollard and column installations and traffic sign upgrades using a road closure in operation from 8pm to 6am.

Developer Funded Works

A418 Aylesbury Road, Bierton (current to 29 November)

-Traffic calming scheme using 24hr two-way traffic signals.

For more information and contact details go to: www.biertontrafficcalming.co.uk

Council and HS2 overlapping works at Aylesbury Road, Wendover

HS2 A413 Wendover Road Bypass

HS2 Ltd is closing the Wendover Bypass this weekend from Saturday 12 October at 8:30am to Monday 14 October at 5:30am. This is a 24-hour closure between the roundabout with Nash Lee Road and the roundabout with Wendover Road. The council has escalated the issue to HS2 and requested that the Wendover Bypass closure be rescheduled. HS2 has told the council that they are unable to reprogramme its works due to other planned works on the network and the resulting impact on its programme. A council spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, the terms of the HS2 Act mean HS2 only have to give us three days notice of closures within the Act limits, so we have been unable to give residents more notice of this work.”

Buckinghamshire Council Plane and Patch works

The Council is currently carrying out Plane and Patch works on Aylesbury Road, Wendover, under a road closure between the hours of 8pm -6am. These works were originally scheduled to have been completed on the morning of Saturday 12 October. As a result of very wet weather conditions, the works were delayed and are now scheduled to finish on the morning of Sunday 13 October. The final aspects of the works will therefore overlap with HS2's closure of the Wendover Road Bypass between 8pm on Saturday 12 October to 6am Sunday 13 October. A council spokesperson said: “It is not possible to delay these works, as they have already started and it would not be safe to leave this partially complete for a prolonged period of time.”