Council and public lambasted for overflowing dog poo bins by Aylesbury Vale parks

A walker slammed the council for overflowing dog bins that have seen ‘lazy’ owners dumping bags near a children’s playground.

Residents demanded Bucks Council clear two full dog waste bins in Pitstone (Aylesbury Vale), after 'irresponsible' dog walkers had begun leaving full bags close to the Windsor Road play area.

The bins are on Hurst Path and Windsor Road.

The overflowing bins are by this play area

They said they had cleared six bags of dog excrement themselves and asked the council to deal with it ‘urgently’.

“Bucks Council, these two dog bins are full,” they said. “Consequently, some of the more irresponsible and lazier dog walkers are dumping their waste wherever they happen to be.

“I’ve cleared six bags to the bin on the recreation ground, please alert your contractor as a matter of urgency.”

They added: “They are at Hurst Path by the Windsor Road children’s playground and at Windsor Road between Westfield Road and Whitehill Lane in Pitstone.”

Online, the council directed them to a link for its Street Cleaning team.