Council and MP slammed for ignoring rotten smelling factory in Aylesbury village

An enraged former councillor has repeatedly slammed a top politician and the council over the “big stink” he claims is being emitted from a factory – which he also fears will put off new businesses coming to the area.

Former Bucks Council Councillor Murray Harrold has again criticised Aylesbury MP Rob Butler and Bucks Council over the ongoing smell he claims is coming from Olleco, on Samian Way in Buckland, arguing that despite his constant complaints neither is doing “fe*k all” about it.

Mr Harrold has repeatedly vented his frustrations with both parties online in recent months about the cooking oil supplier, claiming other local councillors and resident groups have also highlighted the issue.

He urged the council to ‘fix the situation’ and to consider “a rebate on the £300,000 [business] rates”.

He also said it should consider the new “enterprise” Aylesbury is possibly “not going to get” because of the foul smell.

Olleco is the “UK’s leading supplier of premium cooking oils and fats, as well as its largest collector of used cooking oil and food waste,” according to its own website.

This is not the first time there has been local outrage. Proposals put forward in September 2020, allowing more food waste to be pumped at the waste management centre had locals made sick by “rotten” smells fearing things could get worse.

Despite his ongoing social media campaign, Mr Harrold claims the council and Rob Butler MP do not ‘give a s**t’.

A spokesman for Rob Butler MP said: “Rob has visited local residents in the village of Buckland and has had several meetings with representatives of Olleco, where he raised his constituents’ concerns.

“He has been assured by the management of Olleco that they treat very seriously every report of unpleasant odours and seek to minimise the impact of their factory on their residential neighbours.

“Rob also raised local people’s concerns with the Environment Agency, who informed him that Olleco was compliant.

“Rob is always happy to raise his constituents’ concerns with government, businesses and any other organisation, as he has done so ever since he was elected.”