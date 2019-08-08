Could Kingsbrook get its own parish council? Residents are being asked to have their say

The civic parish of Kingsbrook with its own local council could come to fruition if the outcome of a public consultation is favourable.

Aylesbury Vale District Council (AVDC) is consulting on changes to the parish council arrangements within the current Bierton with Broughton Parish area, which could see the establishment of a new civil parish of Kingsbrook, with its own Parish Council, ahead of local elections in May 2020.

This would mean that at an ultra-local level a new Kingsbrook Parish Council would have funding for specifically that area, and a say in how it was administered.

Residents are being invited to have their say in a consultation which is running until September 6.

At the AVDC general purposes committee on 31 July, it was agreed that a community governance review will be conducted to enable the Council to consider what changes are needed to the parish arrangements within the Bierton with Broughton Parish area. The review is in response to a petition received, and will consult with local electors in that Parish on the following specific issues:-

• To establish Kingsbrook as a new Civil Parish separate from Bierton with Broughton, with its own Parish Council, in advance of the May 2020 elections

• To establish Broughton Hamlet as a Parish Meeting in advance of the May 2020 elections

• For the remainder of the Bierton with Broughton Parish and Broughton Crossing to be re-named as “Bierton Parish”, comprising a Bierton Ward and the Oldhams Meadow Ward.

The first stage of the review will run from 9 August 2019 to 6 September 2019 and AVDC is inviting local residents and interested parties to submit their views.

Information on the review is on the Council’s website at https://aylesburyvale.moderngov.co.uk/mgGeneric.aspx?MD=mgcomgovkingsbrook

Subject to the outcome of the first stage consultation on initial proposals a second consultation on more specific draft proposals will take place between 11 October and 8 November, with a final decision expected early in 2020.

Councillor Steve Bowles, AVDC cabinet member and deputy leader, said: “As new communities, with their individual identities, are developing around Aylesbury it is appropriate that we test local opinion regarding parish council arrangements. I hope that as many people as possible take the opportunity to participate in this consultation, so that a decision is arrived at that takes account of the views of the whole community.”