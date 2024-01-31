Consultation period for major battery storage farm project in Aylesbury Vale closes soon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The consultation period for a divisive, major battery farm project between Buckingham and Aylesbury is set to close next month.

Residents have until 16 February to comment on the scheme which, it is claimed, could power 57,000 homes.

Called Rosefield Solar Farm, the project would be located in Botolph Claydon a hamlet of East Claydon. EDF Renewables and PS Renewables have joined forces to prepare the planning proposal for the site, claiming it would save 125,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

Buckingham MP Greg Smith opposes the project, photo from Claydons Solar Action Group

In their application, the energy specialists set out plans to construct an energy site on the farm that would be over 2,000 acres in size.

But a campaign group has objected to the scheme, raising concerns including the additional large lorries that would be visiting the site and potential visual impacts on the countryside, along with “fire safety and contamination risks”.

Energy firms believe that the site is necessary to achieve net zero goals both locally and nationally. “Rosefield Solar Farm will make an important contribution to helping the UK build a cleaner, more secure energy system and reaching our net-zero target,” the energy groups said.

A diagram from campaigners showing the size of the project

At the time of writing 231 objections have been submitted on the planning application for the project, which can be viewed online here – but 82 posts in support have also been received.

One of the key objections raised by residents is how close the new station would be to another major energy project in Granborough. A proposal has been launched to construct a 500-megawatt battery storage station on a rural site in the village, similar in size to 35 football pitches.

One resident, who supports the project, said: “I would gladly look at this and other facilities from my house and as I travel in my local area, knowing its vital contribution to the global energy transition. Every region of the country has a role to play in the energy transition.”