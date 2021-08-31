Buckinghamshire Council is seeking views on a new draft Licensing Policy, which explains the council’s approach to making decisions about premises licences.

The policy is important for businesses such as pubs, shops, restaurants and nightclubs – but also for residents, community groups and responsible authorities who may be impacted by, or interested in, licensing decisions.

The policy reflects feedback Buckinghamshire Council received in its recent survey with key stakeholders, including the licensed trade, representatives of Bucks residents and responsible authorities such as the police and fire service. It also includes items that reflect the council’s core objectives of strengthening communities, improving the environment, protecting the vulnerable and increasing prosperity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bucks Council wants people's views on its draft Licensing Policy

Nick Naylor, cabinet member for housing, homelessness and regulatory services, said: “We welcome your views to help shape future policy decisions in this important area.

“The online survey just takes a few minutes to complete, and responses can be submitted up until Sunday September 26.”