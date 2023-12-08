Construction of tennis court near Chequers approved despite numerous objections

Some residents believe tennis balls will hit nearby cyclists

A plan for a new gin distillery in a Bucks market town has been given the green light by planning officers.

This is just one of several applications decided on by Buckinghamshire Council during the past seven days.

To view more details for each application, go to the council’s planning portal with the reference number attached.

An old photo of the multi-million pound mansion near Wendover

New gin distillery at the Crown Hotel, 16 High Street, Amersham (PL/23/3036/HB)

A proposal to convert an existing detached outbuilding into a gin distillery and storage at the Grade II listed Crown Hotel has been granted listed building consent.

The timber framed two storey building will be used to make gin for the Old Amersham Gin brand.

The ground floor will house the still and distilling room, while the upper floor will be used for storage.

The plan means the “attractive” building, which is in “poor condition” can now be refurbished for a new use.

Existing tennis court backed despite complaints, Molloway House, Dunsmore, Wendover (23/06963/CLE)

The council has given its backing to a tennis court at a multimillion-pound country mansion just a stone’s throw from the Prime Minister’s holiday residence Chequers.

In response to Mr and Mrs Goldberg’s application for a certificate of lawfulness, planning officers said the tennis court was “undertaken as permitted development”, but noted fencing around the playing surface still “requires planning permission”.

The verdict follows a flood of objections from local residents, including concerns that the tennis court may impact the village pond and “spoil the solace” offered by the local church.

One person claimed that “flying tennis balls” would land in a lane used by walkers, cyclists and horse riders, as well as into the neighbouring property.

‘Best house in the world’ refused permission for swimming pool, ‘Fayland’, Colstrope Lane, Hambleden (22/06097/FUL)

Fayland, a modernist three-bedroom home set into a Chilterns hillside, cannot have a swimming pool, the council has said.

The council said Simon Turner’s application for the pool, a viewing area, plant room and associated landscaping did not have enough detail to determine its ecological impact.