Concerns raised over Aylesbury housing association selling off former council homes

A social housing association based in Aylesbury selling former council housing raises ‘concerns’, a Buckinghamshire councillor has said.

Councillor Robin Stuchbury told Tuesday’s (11 February) cabinet meeting: “I have concerns about Fairhive, formerly Aylesbury Housing Trust, selling historical council houses that were originally part of Aylesbury Vale District Council’s housing stock.”

Fairhive, a ‘not-for-profit’ organisation, provides nearly 9,000 homes across Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Northamptonshire.

The landlord is disposing of properties unlikely to meet government energy performance targets by 2030, according to Councillor Stuchbury, who noted the council’s goal of delivering 500 affordable social houses annually from 2024 to 2029.

He told the meeting: “Please could the cabinet member comment on whether the sale of housing stock by the housing association could impact on the council’s target on delivering affordable social housing.”

Councillor Mark Winn, the cabinet member for homelessness and regulatory services, replied that this was separate to the council’s housing strategy target.

He also said the money from the homes would be ‘reinvested to ensure that housing stock was not reduced.

Fairhive, whose base is located in Aylesbury town centre, said it disposed of a ‘very small number of properties which are uneconomic to maintain and bring up to current standards’.

A spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The properties are sold at current value, and proceeds are invested in new homes in the area.”

This financial year, Fairhive has sold six properties which were part of the original transfer of council stock, while it sold six in 2023/24 and two in 2022/23.