Buckinghamshire is seeing a ‘concerning’ rise in the number of children vaping, according to a new report.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of children vaping and smoking has not grown ‘significantly’ over the last couple of years, according to the Buckinghamshire Tobacco Control Alliance.

However, there remains a ‘clear upward trend’ in the number of children using vapes, with the proportion greater than those using tobacco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a new report, the alliance said: “While vaping should remain an option for adult smokers who want to use vaping as a tool to help them quit smoking, the rise of use by children and young people across the country and in Buckinghamshire is concerning.”

A woman holds a vaping device (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The national rise in the number of children puffing on electronic cigarettes is shown in data from public health charity Action on Smoking and Health.

The number of 11–17-year-olds who had ever used vapes in 2023 was 20.5 per cent, compared to 15.7 per cent the previous year, according to surveys by the charity.

Despite vaping being illegal for under-18s, some children are able to acquire vapes from shops or friends, family members or from other adults, according to the alliance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group’s new tobacco strategy for Buckinghamshire reads: “Colourful, pocket-sized vapes with sweet flavours at cheap prices make them appealing and accessible to young people.”

The alliance, which includes Buckinghamshire Council has called for tougher government regulation on the flavours and packaging of vapes, their promotion in shops and for enforcement against repeat offenders who persistently sell vapes to children.